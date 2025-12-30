Rolex Sydney Hobart – Protest against Overall Race Leader

Race Committee of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race has received a protest from Min River against the current clubhouse leader, BNC – my::NET / LEON.

The protest is citing a breach to Australian Sailing Racing Rule of Sailing 55.3(a). involving the sheeting of a headsail clew, which may be connected (as defined in The Equipment Rules of Sailing) to a whisker pole, provided that a spinnaker is not set;

The International Jury will hear the protest at 09:00hrs AEDT (22:00 GMT Tue) on Wednesday 31 December 2025 at the Royal YC of Tasmania in Hobart.

The French-flagged BNC – my::NET / LEON, skippered by Michel Quintin and Yann Rigal, currently leads in the Double Handed division and in overall standings.

The result of the jury hearing could significantly impact the Overall race outcome and the awarding of the Tattersall Cup.