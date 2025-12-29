Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 maintain record pace past Kerguelen

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his team, have slowed, but maintain record pace on their Jules Verne Trophy world circuit.

They have slipped back from 1,270 nm ahead, but remain 616 nm ahead of record pace at 12:00 hrs Monday 29 December 2025.

As they pass Kerguelen Island the goal is to take minimal risks as they encounter ice for the first time with their own eyes.

Some satellite images don’t detect small growlers, so there’s constant monitoring via radar on board the trimaran.

On the Chart, the yellow route is their preferred one, probably with a slightly greater distance from the island.

Having covered 7,990 nm they have 14,470 nm to run.

Sodebo 3 is 3,994 nm behind the other Jules Verne competitor, The Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport, who are passing below New Zealand.

The French team of Thomas Coville, Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle and Nicolas Troussel have maintained record pace since their 15 December 2025 start.