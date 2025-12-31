Rolex Sydney Hobart – Overall winner is Min River of Jiang Lin and Alexis Loison

Overall winner of the 80th Rolex Sydney Hobart is Min River of Jiang Lin and Alexis Loison.

Following a protest by the yacht Min River (AUS) against the overall honours leader BNC – my::NET / LEON (FRA), a penalty of 1 hour and 5 minutes was imposed by the International Jury for a breach of Racing Rules of Sailing Rule 55.3.

In assessing the penalty, the Jury has ensured that any possible performance gains are accounted for and a proportionate penalty for a rule breach is also applied.

The result of the protest and penalty means they are winners of the Tattersall Cup for overall race victory, first in overall IRC, first in IRC Div 6, first Double Handed IRC and 2nd Double Handed Line Honours.