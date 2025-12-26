Rolex Sydney Hobart – Master Lock Comanche takes early lead as fleet clears Sydney

A fleet of 128 yachts started the 80th Rolex Sydney Hobart in a strong southerly breeze, with a heavy sea state as the fleet entered open water.

From the professional teams aboard the five 100-ft maxis to the more Corinthian sailors and two-handed crews, all competitors are facing relentless upwind conditions in the opening stages of the race.

Defending line honours champion Christian Beck, with LawConnect, was the early leader, but it is race record holder Master Lock Comanche that has taken the lead after 8+ hours racing.

In second place is LawConnect, then SHK Scallywag 100 and the 88ft Lucky, with Palm Beach XI in fifth and further offshore according to the race tracker.

Just 10 nautical miles separate the top five yachts all sailing at around 11 knots.



The first retirements came early as mechanical reliability began to shape the contest as much as raw speed.

Queensland Welbourn 50, Hutchies Yeah Baby, was forced to withdraw after suffering a headstay foil issue, and Victorian M.A.T. 1245, White Noise, also retired due to rigging problems, while the South Australian Northshore 38, Inukshuk, exited the race with rudder issues in the heavy, fast-building seas.

An earlier ‘Did Not Start’ was registered when Yendys suffered a broken backstay before the race even started.