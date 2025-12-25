Rolex Sydney Hobart – Record looking out of reach this year

The Rolex Sydney Hobart, one of the world’s toughest ocean races, starts on Boxing Day 26 Dec at 1pm AUS.

There are two main trophies up for grabs. Firstly the much coveted Line Honours, won last year by Christian Beck’s 100 footer, LawConnect.

And then the Tattersall Cup for overall race winner on handicap, won last year by Sam Haynes with Celestial V70 making him a two-time winner.



Defending champion Christian Beck, with LawConnect will be going for a third consecutive line honours win, and facing once again Master Lock Comanche the 100-footer that holds the race record set in 2017.

Likely in the mix will be Grant Wharington and his Wild Thing 100 crew sailing with a full rig this year. Other line honour contenders include SHK Scallywag 100, and Palm Beach XI, formerly Wild Oats XI following a major refit program.

Fresh southerlies are forecast for the first day before easing and swinging on the second night. From dawn on the morning of 26 December he breeze is expected to settle in the NE at 8-12kts heading for tricky finish.

Race start is 1pm on 26 Dec Sydney, AUS . . . 2am 26 Dec London UK (Boxing Day)