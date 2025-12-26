Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 of Skipper Thomas Coville passes Cape Good Hope

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his team, continue at record pace on their Jules Verne Trophy world circuit.

The French team of Thomas Coville, Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle and Nicolas Troussel have maintained record pace since their 15 December 2025 start.

As they pass Cape Good Hope after ten days 11 hours they are 1,355 nm ahead of record pace set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 (40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec).

Having covered 6,559 nm they have 15,949 nm to run.