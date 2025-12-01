Hamble Winter Series – Final Weekend

The Solent’s premier series – The 2025 Hamble Winter Series for IRC yachts, now in its 43rd year, came to an end with race 12 on Sunday 30 November.

Sailied under the burgee of the Hamble River Sailing Club.

Final Results are for 12 races after 3 discards

Week 8 Class race winners were:

IRC1 Gavin Howe’s Tigris

IRC2 John Smart’s Jukebox

IRC3 Team Hamble’s Protis

IRC1 – Leaders after Race 12 and Final Overall pts



1st Tigris – Gavin Howe – – 1 – – 9 pts

2nd Mad Dash – Sam Tregelles – – 4 – – 22 pts

3rd Cougar – James Bathhurst – – 3 – – 51 pts

4th Thinking Space – Harry Tilling – – 8/DNC – – 56 pts

5th Cool Runnings – Ross Bowdler – – 2 – – 60 pts

6th Talisman – Simon Harwood – – 5 – – 69 pts

7th Troubadour – Andy Roy – – 7/RET – – 71 pts

IRC2 – Leaders after Race 12 and Final Overall pts

1st With Alacrity – Chris & Vanessa Choules – – -3 – – 12 pts

2nd Hot Rats – Robbie & Lis Robinson – – 4 – – 32 pts

3rd Mojo risin – Rob Cotterill – – 5 – – 39 pts

4th Jybe Talkin’ – Chris Burleigh – – 9 – – 47 pts

5th Double Trouble of Hamble – David Thompson – – 10 – – 64 pts

6th Jago – Philip Morgan – – 12 – – 69 pts

7th Jukebox – John Smart – – 1 – – 72 pts

8th Jackdaw – David Ward – – 6 – – 79 pts

9th Jenie – Rosie Berry – – 2 – – 81 pts

10th J’ronimo – David Greenhalgh – – 22/DNC – – 101.8 pts

IRC3 – Leaders after Race 12 Race and Final Overall pts

1st Protis – Team Hamble – – 1 – – 11 pts

2nd Banter – Ian Handley & Tim James – – 2 – – 16 pts

3rd Quokka 9 – James Crew – – -16 – – 23 pts

4th Memory Maker – Don Forster – – 3 – – 42 pts

5th Erik the Red – Bernard Fyans – – 6 – – 54 pts

6th Prospero of Hamble – Allan Fraser – – 8 – – 60 pts

7th Dark Horse – Rob Macgregor – – 5 – – 79 pts

8th Whooper – Giovanni Belgrano – – -16 – – 96 pts

9th Humdinger – Peter Cover – – 7 – – 98 pts

10th Cartoon – Gavin Doyle – – -16 – – 101 pts

11th Stan the Boat – Toby Gorman – – 4 – – 101 pts

Full results at www.hamblewinterseries.com