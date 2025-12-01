Hamble Winter Series – Final Weekend

The Solent’s premier series – The 2025 Hamble Winter Series for IRC yachts, now in its 43rd year, came to an end with race 12 on Sunday 30 November.
Sailied under the burgee of the Hamble River Sailing Club.
Final Results are for 12 races after 3 discards
Week 8 Class race winners were:
IRC1 Gavin Howe’s Tigris
IRC2 John Smart’s Jukebox
IRC3 Team Hamble’s Protis
IRC1 – Leaders after Race 12 and Final Overall pts
1st Tigris – Gavin Howe – – 1 – – 9 pts
2nd Mad Dash – Sam Tregelles – – 4 – – 22 pts
3rd Cougar – James Bathhurst – – 3 – – 51 pts
4th Thinking Space – Harry Tilling – – 8/DNC – – 56 pts
5th Cool Runnings – Ross Bowdler – – 2 – – 60 pts
6th Talisman – Simon Harwood – – 5 – – 69 pts
7th Troubadour – Andy Roy – – 7/RET – – 71 pts
IRC2 – Leaders after Race 12 and Final Overall pts
1st With Alacrity – Chris & Vanessa Choules – – -3 – – 12 pts
2nd Hot Rats – Robbie & Lis Robinson – – 4 – – 32 pts
3rd Mojo risin – Rob Cotterill – – 5 – – 39 pts
4th Jybe Talkin’ – Chris Burleigh – – 9 – – 47 pts
5th Double Trouble of Hamble – David Thompson – – 10 – – 64 pts
6th Jago – Philip Morgan – – 12 – – 69 pts
7th Jukebox – John Smart – – 1 – – 72 pts
8th Jackdaw – David Ward – – 6 – – 79 pts
9th Jenie – Rosie Berry – – 2 – – 81 pts
10th J’ronimo – David Greenhalgh – – 22/DNC – – 101.8 pts
IRC3 – Leaders after Race 12 Race and Final Overall pts
1st Protis – Team Hamble – – 1 – – 11 pts
2nd Banter – Ian Handley & Tim James – – 2 – – 16 pts
3rd Quokka 9 – James Crew – – -16 – – 23 pts
4th Memory Maker – Don Forster – – 3 – – 42 pts
5th Erik the Red – Bernard Fyans – – 6 – – 54 pts
6th Prospero of Hamble – Allan Fraser – – 8 – – 60 pts
7th Dark Horse – Rob Macgregor – – 5 – – 79 pts
8th Whooper – Giovanni Belgrano – – -16 – – 96 pts
9th Humdinger – Peter Cover – – 7 – – 98 pts
10th Cartoon – Gavin Doyle – – -16 – – 101 pts
11th Stan the Boat – Toby Gorman – – 4 – – 101 pts
Full results at www.hamblewinterseries.com