ILCA Senior European Championships – Day 2 in Marstrand, Sweden

Day 2 of the 2025 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Marstrand, Sweden.

With two more races completed, Lorenzo Chiavarini of Italy won both his races in the men’s ILCA 7 to tie for the lead with Duko Bos (4,9) of Holland.

Micky Beckett of Britain won his first race of the day, and discarded a 10 from the second. He is now 5th overall, one point off the leading pair. Finley Dickinson (-9,2) is 8th and leading U23.

Erika Reineke of the USA had a great day with a 1, 2 to take the lead in the women’s ILCA 6, tied on 9 pts with Anna Munch (-15, 1) of Denmark. In third place is Zoe Thomson (2, 5) of Australia with 11 pts.

In the women’s ILCA 6 Matilda Nichols is 18th and Hannah Snellgrove is 19th.

Josip Tafra (-20, 1) of Croatia leads the men’s ILCA 6, second is John Frederik Wolff (1, -13) of Denmark tied on 15 pts with with Jiri Tomes of Czechia and Aksel Naeshagen of Norway.

ILCA 7 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (153 entries)

1st ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 6 -8 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd NED Duko BOS – – 1 3 4 -9 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR Michael BECKETT – – 3 5 1 -10 – – 9 pts

4th NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 6 1 3 -29 – – 10 pts

5th HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 5 4 -9 1 – – 10 pts

6th IRL Ewan MCMAHON – – 2 6 2 -31 – – 10 pts

7th ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 1 -30 8 2 – – 11 pts

8th GBR Finley DICKINSON U23 – – 6 3 -9 2 – – 11 pts

9th ISR Rem PULCI MAGEN U23 – – -13 3 4 4 – – 11 pts

10th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – pts

ILCA 6 Women Senior Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (93 entries)

1st USA Erika REINEKE – – 6 -10 1 2 – – 9 pts

2nd DEN Anna MUNCH – – 3 5 -15 1 – – 9 pts

3rd AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 4 -12 2 5 – – 11 pts

4th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 2 -19 7 3 – – 12 pts

5th IRL Eve MCMAHON U23 – – -47 2 10 2 – – 14 pts

6th AUS Mara STRANSKY – – -13 4 6 4 – – 14 pts

7th HKG Nancy HIGHFIELD – – -18 4 3 11 – – 18 pts

8th ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 2 1 16 -23 – – 19 pts

9th POL Magdalena KWASNA – – 10 -14 1 9 – – 20 pts

10th POL Wiktoria GOLEBIOWSKA – – 1 -42 14 6 – – 21 pts

GBR

18th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 3 5 23 -25 – – 31 pts

19th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 7 10 -28 14 – – 31 pts

ILCA 6 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (43 entries)

1st CRO Josip TAFRA – – 1 10 -20 1 – – 12 pts

2nd DEN John Frederik WOLFF – – 6 8 1 -13 – – 15 pts

3rd CZE Jiri TOMES – – 2 9 4 -19 – – 15 pts

4th NOR Aksel NAESHAGEN – – -11 7 6 2 – – 15 pts

5th LTU Marius ANTANAVICIUS – – -18 2 3 12 – – 17 pts

6th CYP Charis NIKOLAOU – – -16 12 2 4 – – 18 pts

7th MDA Tomek VACCARO – – 3 11 5 -20 – – 19 pts

8th NOR Henrik Birkeland WESTBY – – 17 1 -21 3 – – 21 pts

9th CRO Roko TOMSIC – – 10 5 -19 6 – – 21 pts

10th SWE Leo FAGERBERG – – -20 6 13 5 – – 24 pts

No GBR entry

Full results available here . . .