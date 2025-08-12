European Sharpie Championship – Day 2 New Leader

Two more races completed at the 2025 Sharpie Europeans on Tuesday at Brancaster Staithe SC.

Tom Weller and Jeroen van Veen of the Netherlands take a two point lead after winning the first race of day 2 and then finishing third in the second.

Day 1 leaders Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool had a 4 and 5 to drop to second with 13 pts, with Germany’s Klaus Eisenblaetter and Sven Baumgartner with a 10 and 4 moving into third with 25 pts.

Winners of the second race (R4) were Wouter Stiphout and Ton van Berkel (NED) now in 12th overall.

Britain’s Chris and Tim Gibbs (7, 8) are 6th with 29 pts, Will Gibbs and Charlie Orton (12, 13) are 7th with 33 pts, and Paddy Spink and Tim Andrews (2, 11) 8th on 24 pts.

The ‘Sharpie’ is the former 12 Sq.M Sharpie used as the 2-man dinghy for the 1956 Olympic Games held in Australia. While still a gaff rig, the sail area is now nearer 16 square metres.

European Sharpie Championship – Leaders after 4 races (48 entries)

1st NED 119 Tom Weller and Jeroen van Veen 1 6 1 3 – – 11 pts

2nd NED 128 Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool 2 2 4 5 – – 13 pts

3rd GER 377 Klaus Eisenblaetter and Sven Baumgartner 3 8 10 4 – – 25 pts

4th NED 76 Bouw van Vwijk and Bouwie van Wijk 6 7 3 10 – – 26 pts

5th NED 14 Daan Versteeg and Marcel Verlaan 8 1 13 7 – – 29 pts

6th GBR 125 Chris Gibbs and Tim Gibbs 9 5 7 8 – – 29 pts

7th GBR 12 Will Gibbs and Charlie Orton 4 3 12 14 – – 33 pts

8th GBR 9 Paddy Spink and Tim Andrews 11 10 2 11 – – 34 pts

9th NED 8 Jan Pieter Braam and Ingrid Braam 7 12 16 2 – – 37 pts

10th GBR 138 Sam Neal and Nick Loweth 17 11 5 9 – – 42 pts

11th GBR 136 James Nunn and Mark Whitaker 16 17 6 6 – – 45 pts

12th NED 15 Wouter Stiphout and Ton van Berkel 27 9 14 1 – – 51 pts

13th NED 145 Dennis van Vliet and Ben Kloos 10 4 25 15 – – 54 pts

14th GBR 71 Alex Scoles and tba 5 34 9 12 – – 60 pts

15th GBR 127 Adam Anthony and Gus Marshall–Andrew 22 13 8 19 – – 62 pts

Full results available here . . .