The Ocean Race – Drag race to Portsmouth begins

After an intense start to Leg One, with all-out racing through the Baltic and a bruising first 24 hours along the Danish coast, the IMOCA fleet has been shifting gears and pushing hard to reach the English coast in the next 12-24 hours.

If the current pace holds, the leaders could reach the south coast of England before the planned Thursday daylight finish in the Solent, raising the possibility of race management extending the course.

The wind direction and exclusion zones in the southern North Sea have left just one fast lane towards the British coast, and Biotherm have seized control of it. The chasing pack – Paprec Arkéa and Team Malizia – have little choice but to follow, turning the next phase into a straight-line speed contest.

Of the three boats tipped before the start to be strongest in light airs – Biotherm, Holcim PRB, and Allagrande MAPEI – only Biotherm remain in the race after collisions sidelined the other two.

As of 12:00 UTC Tuesday, Biotherm continues to lead the fleet, holding an 18-mile advantage over Team Paprec Arkéa in second place, with Team Malizia a further 16 miles back in third. Canada’s Be Water Positive trail the leaders by 60 miles, while Team Amaala are 94 miles off the pace.