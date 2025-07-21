Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam – Gold for Gimson and Burnet

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet took Nacra 17 Gold at the Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam.

The British pair collected ten race wins from 15 races to finish 10 pts clear of Austria’s Laura Farese and Matthäus Zochling who took Silver and Lukas Haberl and Clara Stamminger who took the Bronze.

In the 49er, Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes won the final race to just miss-out on a podium place. Gold went to Nevin Snow and Ian MacDiarmid of the USA Silver for Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria and Bronze Xin Wang and Tianyu QI of China.

The final gold for Gimson and Anna Burnet gave British Sailing Team competitors a total of 2 Gold and 3 Silver at the Long Beach Sailing Grand Slam, which was raced in two parts from 12 to 20 July.

In the first part Micky Beckett won Gold in the men’s ILCA 7, with silver for Elliot Hansen. Hannah Snellgrove won silver in the women’s ILCA 6 and Connor Bainbridge won silver in the men’s Formula Kite.

The Long Beach Regatta was the fourth of five Sailing Grand Slams scheduled for 2025, and featured a reduced team of 13 British Sailing squad members competing in the men’s 49er Skiff, men and women’s Formula Kite, ILCA 6 and 7, and the Nacra 17 multihull fleets.

The 2025 USA Olympic Sailing Grand Slam at Long Beach provided the first opportunity for Olympic class sailors to compete on the waters to be used for the Los Angeles Games in the summer of 2028.

With one event to go, the Almere Regatta, the Netherlands in September, Britain has won 9 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze.

Full Long Beach results available here . . .

Related Post:

Long Beach confirmed as sailing venue for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics