JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Yandoo recovers to extend lead

JJ Giltinan Series leader Yandoo of Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake regained their early form to take a fifth race win.

Yandoo scored a 2m 13s win over their main rivals, Finport Finance (Keagan York, Matt Stenta, Angus Williams). Third place went to Marine Outlet (Josh Porebski, Cam Gundy and Charlie Gundy) which finished a further 21s back.

With two more races to be sailed over the coming weekend, Yandoo has increased her lead by one point.

Yandoo has a net total of 14 points, followed by Finport Finance on 16, Rag & Famish Hotel on 29, ASCC on 34, C-Tech on 36 and Smeg (Nathan McNamara) on 37.

The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

Positions after Race 7 and discard

1st AUS Yandoo ‑ Tom Needham – – 1 1 1 1 9 12.8 1 – – 14 pts

2nd AUS Finport Finance ‑ Keagan York – – 2 5 3 2 8 2 2 – – 16 pts

3rd AUS Rag & Famish ‑ Harry Price – – 5 6 4 5 7 1 8 – – 28 pts

4th NZL ASCC ‑ Eli Liefting – – 3 4 25 9 4 8 6 – – 34 pts

5th NZL C‑TECH ‑ Alex Vallings – – 4 7 2 6 23 13 4 – – 36 pts

6th AUS Smeg ‑ Nathan McNamara – – 8 13 5 8 1 5 10 – – 37 pts

7th AUS Black Knight ‑ Heinrich von Bayern – – 11 2 7 3 20 17 5 – – 45 pts

8th AUS Balmain ‑ Henry Larkings – – 6 8.6 12 7 6 9 29 – – 48.6 pts

9th AUS Shaw and Partners ‑ Emma Rankin – – 12 10 10.7 10 5 3 16 – – 50.7 pts

10th AUS Marine Outlet ‑ Josh Porebski – – 13 11 25 4 14 10 3 – – 55 pts

GBR

24th GBR Goat Marine ‑ Luke Goble – – 23 17 22 18 19 26 20 – – 119 pts

25th GBR Allen Marine ‑ Anthony Godwin – – 25 23 19 21 13 23 26 – – 124 pts

Full results available here . . .