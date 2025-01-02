Moth Worlds – Mattias Coutts sweeps Oceania Championship pre-worlds event

New Zealand’s Mattias Coutts took the International Moth – PredictWind 2024 Oceania Championship with a flourish, adding three more race wins on the final day.

Coutts finished the pre-worlds event two points clear of another Kiwi, Jacob Pye, with Riley Gibbs of the USA taking third, and Ryan Littlechild of Australia fourth.

Best placed British competitor was Hattie Rogers in 34th.

Following this warm-up event will be the 2024 International Moth World Championship commencing Saturday 4 January, which has 148 entries.

British entries include Ed Gatehouse, Philip Rees, Simon Hiscocks, Rupert Jagtiani, Hattie Rogers, Ed Gatehouse and Philip Rees.

International Moth – PredictWind 2024 Oceania Championship

Final Leading scores after 8 races (73 entries)

1st 5107 Mattias COUTTS M Youth – – 10 pts

2nd 5006 Jacob PYE M Youth – – 12 pts

3rd 5124 Riley GIBBS M Open – – 20 pts

4th 5108 Ryan LITTLECHILD M Youth – – 27 pts

5th 5 Richard DIDHAM M Open – – 28 pts

6th 5065 Seb MENZIES M Youth – – 35 pts

7th 5106 George LEE RUSH M Youth – – 41 pts

8th 5007 Ben ROSENBERG M Youth – – 43 pts

9th 2 Massimo CONTESSI M Open – – 51 pts

10th 5170 Nicolai JACOBSEN M Youth – – 89 pts

