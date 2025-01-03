Etchells Pre-World Championship – Beadsworth, Simmer and Taylor fill the podium on day 1

The Etchells Pre-Worlds commenced from Royal Brighton Yacht Club with 32 boats racing ahead of the 2025 Etchells World Championships next week.

At the end of day one, USA1494, skippered by Andy Beadsworth with Brian Ledbetter and Will Ryan are in the top spot, followed closely by AUS1485, skippered by Grant Simmer (in Peter “Billy” Merrington’s seat) with Ian McKillop and William Parker.

AUS1486, skippered by Graeme “GT” Taylor with Ben Lamb and James Mayo rounding out the podium at the end of day one.

Andy Beadsworth, AMac USA1494 . . . “It’s the first time we’ve raced as a crew, the three of us. And, we are settling in really nicely and really enjoying sailing together.”



In a day of tight racing, the separation across the fleet was just over two minutes at each mark rounding, demonstrating how high the calibre of racing is.

The grapple to win the Pre-Worlds and psychological advantage heading into next week’s 2025 Etchells World Championships continues Saturday and Sunday.

Etchells 2025 Pre-Worlds – Leaders after 2 races (32 entries)

1st USA 1494 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd AUS 1485 Grant SIMMER – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd AUS 1486 Graeme TAYLOR – – 8 2 – – 10 pts

4th USA 1519 Scott KAUFMAN – – 3 8 – – 11 pts

5th AUS 1518 Jeanne-Claude STRONG – – 6 5 – – 11 pts

6th USA 1473 John DANE III – – 2 10 – – 12 pts