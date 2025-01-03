Vendee Globe – Tough last hours for Sam Goodchild as Dalin and Richomme prepare for long tack home

The last few days of light winds have been frustrating for the two Vendée Globe leaders but a chance to recharge their energy and triple check their boats for the final stage back to Les Sables d’Olonne
This Friday afternoon Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) and Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) are accelerating in the southeasterly trade winds, on what will be a very long tack all the way north back into the Northern Hemisphere, maybe as far as the Canary Islands.
Their gap – some 270 nm – with 3rd placed Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) is likely to widen while in 4th Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) is doing his best to adapt to racing without his essential J2 headsail.
Getting out of a tough depression is the primary objective of the chasing pack as Sam Goodchild explains . . .
After a long, difficult night with strong gusts of wind and unstable weather conditions, causing numerous changes in direction and speed, as well as several small technical issues.
Goodchild now finds himself at the center of the depression with the wind completely gone. The skipper of VULNERABLE will try to take some time for himself to rest but also to take care of his boat.
Latest estimates for the arrival (ETA) of the first boats in Les Sables d’Olonne
- Charlie Dalin and Yoann Richomme: between the 14 – 16 January
- Sébastien Simon : between the 16 – 19 January
Vendee Globe Leaders at 18:00 hrs GMT Friday 3 January 2025
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 4060 nm to Finish
2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 66 nm to leader
3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 353 nm to leader
4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1353 nm to leader
5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
7th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
8th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1667 nm to leader
10th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef
11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2515 nm to leader
14th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
15th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
16th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX
17th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT
18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN
20th FRA Benjamin Ferre – Monnoyeur