Vendee Globe – Tough last hours for Sam Goodchild as Dalin and Richomme prepare for long tack home

The last few days of light winds have been frustrating for the two Vendée Globe leaders but a chance to recharge their energy and triple check their boats for the final stage back to Les Sables d’Olonne

This Friday afternoon Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) and Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) are accelerating in the southeasterly trade winds, on what will be a very long tack all the way north back into the Northern Hemisphere, maybe as far as the Canary Islands.

Their gap – some 270 nm – with 3rd placed Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) is likely to widen while in 4th Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) is doing his best to adapt to racing without his essential J2 headsail.

Getting out of a tough depression is the primary objective of the chasing pack as Sam Goodchild explains . . .





After a long, difficult night with strong gusts of wind and unstable weather conditions, causing numerous changes in direction and speed, as well as several small technical issues.

Goodchild now finds himself at the center of the depression with the wind completely gone. The skipper of VULNERABLE will try to take some time for himself to rest but also to take care of his boat.

Latest estimates for the arrival (ETA) of the first boats in Les Sables d’Olonne

Charlie Dalin and Yoann Richomme: between the 14 – 16 January

Sébastien Simon : between the 16 – 19 January

Vendee Globe Leaders at 18:00 hrs GMT Friday 3 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 4060 nm to Finish

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 66 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 353 nm to leader

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1353 nm to leader

5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

8th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1667 nm to leader

10th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2515 nm to leader

14th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

15th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

16th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

17th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

20th FRA Benjamin Ferre – Monnoyeur

