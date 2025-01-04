Etchells Pre-Worlds – Too hot to race!

The heat was on for day two of the Etchells Pre-Worlds. There was hope that even in the extreme temperatures one race would get away on time.

However, the Answering Pennant (AP/postponement) was flown at 12:55 instead of the warning signal, and the 32 competitors were left drifting and finding ways to keep cool in the Melbourne summer heat.

From swimming to taking over coach boats, competitors willed the northerly to fill in, or for the sea breeze to build more quickly from the south.

30 minutes after hoisting the AP, the Race Officer decided to send the fleet home.

Competitors and organisers filed back to the shore and as they retreated to the Royal Brighton Yacht Club the breeze began to swing to the south.

N over A was hoisted at 15:07 as the sea breeze lost the battle with the gradient and Port Phillip glassed out.

“What can I say, the wind really didn’t play ball today,” said Peter Robson, Etchells World Championship 2025 Organising Committee Chair.

Racing for the final day of the Pre-Worlds is set for Sunday.

The World Championship will commence from the same venue on 10 January, running through to the 14 January with nine scheduled races.

Nicole (Nic) Douglass