Vendee Globe Race – Sam Davies turns the corner and heads for home

Three more Vendee Globe sailors passed Cape Horn over Wednesday night, including Britain’s Sam Davies (Initiatives-Cœur).

Davies rounded in 13th place at 21:09 UTC, Wednesday 1 January, following Clarisse Crémer (L’Occitane en Provence) and Benjamin Dutreux (GUYOT environnement – Water Family). She now has 6,933 nm to race to the finish.

The first few hours of 2025 have brought a big, unwelcome surprise. For the first time since 2008, three Vendée Globe skippers have seen an iceberg.

At least two icebergs had been spotted by satellite outside the Antarctic Exclusion Zone (AEZ), and their position was reckoned to be quite close to Vendée Globe competitors.

Caution and vigilance was needed on this the first day of 2025 to avoid these lumps of ice which drift and break into “growlers” that are even more difficult to spot

Though they were warned in advance and the position and track were transmitted to the skippers it has been a fascinating and chilling encounter. Alerts have been sent to all the sailors currently sailing along the ice zone, right in the middle of the Pacific.

Meanwhile at the front of the fleet the two leaders are fighting through light winds again.

A band of high pressure is standing between them and the SE’ly trade winds, Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) is now only about 25 miles ahead of Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA). Both were making between six and nine knots.

For the group of boats climbing the South Atlantic together, bidding farewell to the exclusion zone to their east, conditions are quite unpleasant upwind in an unsteady breeze,

In eighth Sam Goodchild on VULNERABLE reports, “The boat is OK these are not the most comfortable conditions, there is a bit of slamming and waves, it is not too bad but the wind is less and less stable as we go along.”

“There is a big low forming where there is no preferred option either go through the middle, go west for no wind, go east for quite a lot of wind and right now it is looking like we will try to go through the middle of it, it is a fairly fast evolving situation. It is pretty stressful and so it is not something I am finding very pleasant at the moment.”

Latest Cape Horn Passage Times:

Clarisse Crémer (L’Occitane en Provence) : 52d 02h 17min 07s

Benjamin Dutreux (GUYOT environnement – Water Family) : 52d 03h 26min 27s

Sam Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) : 52d 09h 07min 15s.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Thursday 2 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 4319 nm to Finish

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 25 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 345 nm to leader

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1369 nm to leader

5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

8th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1732 nm to leader

9th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

10th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2614 nm to leader

14th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

15th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

16th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

17th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

20th FRA Benjamin Ferre – Monnoyeur

