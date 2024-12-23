Alicante add Sailing events to their Mediterranean Beach Games Bid

The candidacy of Alicante to host the 2031 Mediterranean Beach Games includes the addition of sailing, in the form of the ILCA6 and ILCA7, which are both Olympic sailing event classes.

The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) and the City Council of Alicante, are proposing that the Spanish city of Alicante becomes the 2031 host for the Mediterranean Beach Games.

Insidethegames.biz reports that the candidacy of Alicante, the only applicant to host this event, passed the first evaluation last week to which it was subjected by the members of the Executive Committee of the International Committee of Mediterranean Games (ICMG). The final decision on the host city for 2031 will be made at the ICMG General Assembly in 2025.

The Mediterranean Beach Games feature eleven core sports disciplines, including beach handball, beach volleyball, beach football, beach tennis, beach wrestling, finswimming, beach sprint rowing, aquathlon, open water swimming, offshore canoe racing, and water skiing.

The Spanish bid proposes adding three new sports: beach rugby, paddleboarding, and sailing, using the ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) and 7 (Laser) classes. The ILCA6 and 7 both feature in the Olympic Sailing events.

Read more here . . .