Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2024 Preview

105 Yachts are set to compete in the 79th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day 26 December on Sydney Harbour.

This year’s race will feature 23 Double Handed entries, showcasing the growing popularity of this demanding discipline, alongside four 100-foot maxis who will be fighting for the Line Honours victory.



Local spectators can look forward to a thrilling display of competitive sailing as the fleet navigates to the Heads and sets a course for Tasmania, tackling one of the world’s most challenging offshore races.

Launched in 1945, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has built an towering global reputation to become one of the most famous fixtures on the international sporting calendar. The 2024 marks the 79th edition of the 628-nautical mile (1,163 kilometre) offshore race from Sydney Harbour to Hobart, the state capital of Tasmania.

Starting on its traditional slot on 26 December, an impressive fleet of over 100 yachts are expected to participate. Rolex has partnered the event and its organizer, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA), since 2002, the race forming an integral part of the Swiss watchmaker’s long-standing support for yachting.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates for this great race!

Check out the full list of entries here: Rolex Sydney Hobart Yachts