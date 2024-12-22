Palamós Christmas Race Winners

The 48th Palamós Christmas Race crowned its winners after four days of intense competition in the waters of the Bay of Palamós (Girona).

Overall Class Winners:

29er – Szymon Kolka and Bartosz Zmudzinski, Poland

420 – Alessio Cindolo and Sara Valente, Italy

ILCA 6 – Ulysse Raison, Switzerland

ILCA 4 – Bruno Romer, Argentina

On the last day only one race could be sailed in the 420 and 29er classes, and the two ILCA classes were unable to race.

Best placed British competitors overall were:

In the ILCA 6, Archie Munro-Price 4th, and in the 420, Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton were 16th.

Full results available here . . .