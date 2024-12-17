Christmas comes early for RYA with record Olympic World Class Programme funding

UK Sport reveals record £330 million of funding for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games cycle.

British Olympic class sailing, through the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), will benifit with new funding of £23,950,000 – a seven percent (£1,227,992) increase in Olympic World Class Programme funding for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle.

The funding will cover the elite-level British Sailing Team, the development academy British Sailing Squad and the Transition programme that helps athletes progress from the British Youth Sailing talent pathway.

In addition to the Olympic World Class Programme funding from UKsport, individual athletes receive Athlete Performance Awards which are National Lottery funding paid directly to the athletes.

Government and National Lottery funding will reach a record £330m, covering more than 50 Olympic sports at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, an increase of £11,191,911 on the previous Paris Olympic Funding 2021 – 2024.

Sailing with 14 sailors in Paris continues to be generously funded when compared with Athletics (327 athletes in Paris) who take a funding hit of £1,725,520 in funding down to £20,450,000.

Sailing with £23,950,000 is the fourth highest funded sport group (of 18) behind cycling, aquatics and rowing. Which seems surprising as Sailing finished sixth and only brought back two medals (1 gold, 1 bronze) from Paris, both for new board events!

Team GB Olympic Sailing Medal Table 1984-2024

UK Sport also fund sports events in the UK. Perhaps a few Olympic class sailing events in UK waters would expose more club sailors to high performance Olympic circuit racing and the ‘elite-level British Sailing Team’.

Funding of British Olympic athletes was introduced in 1997 following a dreadful overall Great Britain showing – 1 gold – at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

