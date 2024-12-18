Vendee Globe – Seb Simon takes race lead as Charlie Dalin suffers sail problem

Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) takes lead of the Vendee Globe. He last led the race under the Cape of Good Hope.

Simon has the race lead this Wednesday morning with a margin of less than one mile between the top trio – Simon, Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) and Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA).

Former leader Charlie Dalin released a video in which he explains that he had an unspecified sail problem which took him 36 hours to repair in tough conditions.

And after he shows us him using his jetboil to warm up the inside of his boat which is at 6 degrees, and also shows us footage of him sailing side by side with Yoann Richomme.



Leading the main pack in fourth is Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) 588 nm behind the leading trio. Fifth is Nicolas Lunven (Holcim) and sixth Jérémie Beyou (CHARAL).

Briton Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is now tenth and Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) is 13th.

The race management has taken the decision to modify the Antarctic Exclusion Zone (ZEA) for a fifth time.

In collaboration with Collecte Localisation Satellites (CLS) which uses satellites and experts to map the icebergs, the ZEA has been slightly moved up to the North at the level of Point Nemo . . . about 60 miles.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Wednesday 18 December 2024

1st FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 0.36 nm to leader

3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 0.47 nm to leader

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 602 nm to leader

5th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

9th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

10th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 921 nm to leader

11th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 1655 nm to leader

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

17th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

18th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

19th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

20th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

ABD GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA – DISMASTED 16 Dec.

See latest rankings here . . .