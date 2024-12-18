Vendee Globe – Seb Simon takes race lead as Charlie Dalin suffers sail problem

Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) takes lead of the Vendee Globe. He last led the race under the Cape of Good Hope.
Simon has the race lead this Wednesday morning with a margin of less than one mile between the top trio – Simon, Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) and Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA).
Former leader Charlie Dalin released a video in which he explains that he had an unspecified sail problem which took him 36 hours to repair in tough conditions.
And after he shows us him using his jetboil to warm up the inside of his boat which is at 6 degrees, and also shows us footage of him sailing side by side with Yoann Richomme.
Leading the main pack in fourth is Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) 588 nm behind the leading trio. Fifth is Nicolas Lunven (Holcim) and sixth Jérémie Beyou (CHARAL).
Briton Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is now tenth and Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) is 13th.
The race management has taken the decision to modify the Antarctic Exclusion Zone (ZEA) for a fifth time.
In collaboration with Collecte Localisation Satellites (CLS) which uses satellites and experts to map the icebergs, the ZEA has been slightly moved up to the North at the level of Point Nemo . . . about 60 miles.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Wednesday 18 December 2024
1st FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil
2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 0.36 nm to leader
3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 0.47 nm to leader
4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 602 nm to leader
5th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
9th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
10th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 921 nm to leader
11th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef
12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 1655 nm to leader
14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
17th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
18th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX
19th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT
20th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN
ABD GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA – DISMASTED 16 Dec.