48th edition of the traditional Palamós Christmas Race opens in Girona

The 48th Palamós Christmas Race, the traditional Christmas season international regatta, will take place from 18 to 22 December in Palamós Bay (Girona).

A total of 239 crews are participating over four classes . . . ILCA 6, ILCA 4, 420 and 29er.

Competitors from 16 countries are taking part. The major British entry is in the 420 class with 19 crews in the 109 strong fleet. And eleven entries in the 58 strong ILCA 6 fleet.

The 48th edition of the Christmas Race will have two racing areas, one for the single-handed ILCA 6 and ILCA 4 classes and the other the double-handed classes with the 420 and 29er.

For the opening race day, the forecast is for light winds from the land changing to SE or calm. Possible NE 5-9 knots forecasted around 3-4 pm. Wind will increase changing to Tramuntana (N) in the evening. Rain showers.