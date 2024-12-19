Charlie Dalin fixes damage and charges back into lead of Vendde Globe

From being side by side with Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) Wednesday, Charlie Dalin is now more than 20 miles ahead and 40 up on Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil).

Less than 350 miles from Point Nemo, Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) is doing what he has done consistently on this tenth Vendée Globe, showing just a little edge and opening up a small margin as he charges across the Pacific averaging something close to 25kts.

The electrifying pace of recent days, the three pushing each other harder and harder in good conditions, now means they are all ahead of Armel Le Cléac’h’s 2016 record time and very likely to set a new mark for the Pacific Ocean when they escape at Cape Horn perhaps on Christmas Eve or thereabouts.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Thursday 19 December 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 39 nm to leader

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 39 nm to leader

1st FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 763 nm to leader

5th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

8th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

10th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1084 nm to leader

11th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2052 nm to leader

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

17th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

18th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

See latest rankings here . . .

ABD GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA – DISMASTED 16 Dec.