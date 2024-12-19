Charlie Dalin fixes damage and charges back into lead of Vendde Globe

From being side by side with Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) Wednesday, Charlie Dalin is now more than 20 miles ahead and 40 up on Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil).
Less than 350 miles from Point Nemo, Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) is doing what he has done consistently on this tenth Vendée Globe, showing just a little edge and opening up a small margin as he charges across the Pacific averaging something close to 25kts.
The electrifying pace of recent days, the three pushing each other harder and harder in good conditions, now means they are all ahead of Armel Le Cléac’h’s 2016 record time and very likely to set a new mark for the Pacific Ocean when they escape at Cape Horn perhaps on Christmas Eve or thereabouts.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Thursday 19 December 2024
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 39 nm to leader
2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 39 nm to leader
1st FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil
4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 763 nm to leader
5th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
8th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
10th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1084 nm to leader
11th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef
12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2052 nm to leader
14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
17th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
18th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT
19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN
20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX
ABD GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA – DISMASTED 16 Dec.