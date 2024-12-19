Palamós Christmas Race – British pair lead 420 fleet on day 1

The first day of the Palamós Christmas Race regatta resulted in Britain’s Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton leading the 100+ 420 class and Archie Munro-Price placed third in the 50+ ILCA6 fleet.

Jones and Burlton have a 5 – 1 scoreline to lead the 420 by two points from Maria Blanco and Alex Camps (2 – 6) of Spain, with Giuseppe Morandini and Gemma Giovannelli (8 – 2) of Italy in third.

The Swiss Ulysse Raison (4 – 1) leads the ILCA6, with Ot Puig (6 – 2) of Spain second and Archie Munro-Price (1 – 9) third.

In the 29er, Poland’s Antonina Puchowska and Alicja Dampc (3 – 2) lead from Szymon Kolka and Bartosz Żmudzinski (1 – 5).

In the ILCA4, Bruno Romer (2 – 1) of Argentina leads from Spain’s Joan Camats (1 – 5).

Day 1 saw two races in all classes, after the north-westerly wind (gregal), which blew unstable in terms of intensity, started at around 10 knots and reached 14 knots before dropping to 6.

It was a day in which the lighter crews were the ones who were able to make the best use of the wind conditions.

