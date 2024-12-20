Palamós Christmas Race – Day 2 has upsets with restricted racing conditions

Britain’s Archie Munro-Price kept third place in the ILCA6 fleet. While Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton dropped out of contention in the 420 event after they collected a BFD in their single race.

The difficult wind conditions only allowed two races to be sailed on the ILCA course, and one on the 420 and 29er course.

In the ILCA 6 class, Andrii Verdysh Ukraine, scored well with a 3, 2 to take the overall lead, with the Italian Rayene El Haddadi second after a 5 and 1.

Earlier, Munro-Price was provisionally the overall leader after a second place, but a 32 place in race 4 meant he remained in third overall with the help of the first discard.

In the 420 event, The Italian crew of Alessio Cindelo and Sara Valente are the new leaders. They lead by five points after three races, with the discard not yet in action. Second are Ilan Vedel and Frederic Flandorffer of France, with third Alessandro Ricci and Luca Pellegrini of Italy.

Best 420 Brits are now Harry George and Ralph Cawthorne (16, 13, 8) in 10th with William Fletcher and Matthew Rayner (12,14,14) in 15th overall.

Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton (5, 1, 56) had a BFD and are now 28th before the discard comes into play.

In ILCA 4 Argentinean Bruno Römer with a 4, 8, remains leader overall.

While in the 29er, Poland’s Symon Kolka and Bartosz Zmudzinski have taken the lead after winning the only race sailed.

Full results available here . . .