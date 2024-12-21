Vendee Globe – Dalin and Richomme in Yo-Yo battle for race lead

Then there were two – Yoann Richomme and Charlie Dalin have opened a 200+ nm lead over the Vendee Globe fleet after they passed Point Nemo, the furthest point from any land.
Richomme holds a small lead from Dalin early Saturday morning as the pair tussle for the overall race lead. Both are sailing at 22 knots.
Richomme reported early this morning, “The current conditions, we have 20-25 knots downwind, and that’s going to be the case overall until Cape Horn. Once the boat is set up, trimmed, it’s pretty much sailing itself.”
Third is Sébastien Simon and then fourth Thomas Ruyant, who is leading the chasing pack, 1,014 nm off the two leaders.
Britain’s 10th placed Sam Goodchild has reduced the gap and is 1,315 nm from the leaders.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 14:00 hrs GMT Saturday 20 December 2024
1st FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 8295 nm tp Finish
2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 20 nm to leader
3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 227 nm to leader
4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1011 nm to leader
5th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
8th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
10th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1315 nm to leader
11th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef
12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2557 nm to leader
14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
17th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
18th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN
19th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT
20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX