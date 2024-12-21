Vendee Globe – Dalin and Richomme in Yo-Yo battle for race lead

Then there were two – Yoann Richomme and Charlie Dalin have opened a 200+ nm lead over the Vendee Globe fleet after they passed Point Nemo, the furthest point from any land.

Richomme holds a small lead from Dalin early Saturday morning as the pair tussle for the overall race lead. Both are sailing at 22 knots.

Richomme reported early this morning, “The current conditions, we have 20-25 knots downwind, and that’s going to be the case overall until Cape Horn. Once the boat is set up, trimmed, it’s pretty much sailing itself.”

Third is Sébastien Simon and then fourth Thomas Ruyant, who is leading the chasing pack, 1,014 nm off the two leaders.

Britain’s 10th placed Sam Goodchild has reduced the gap and is 1,315 nm from the leaders.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 14:00 hrs GMT Saturday 20 December 2024

1st FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 8295 nm tp Finish

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 20 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 227 nm to leader

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1011 nm to leader

5th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

8th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

10th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1315 nm to leader

11th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2557 nm to leader

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

17th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

18th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

19th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

