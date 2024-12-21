Watson and Cotter sail their GP14 to victory at the Robline UK Polar Chase

Sam Watson and Charlie Cotter sailed their GP14 to victory at the Robline UK Polar Chase, where with a near sell-out entry of 86 boats, Chase Sailing Club pulled out all the stops to put on a great event.

With more than 45 volunteers and free hot drinks along with bright sunshine and moderate breeze, this was a classic day of winter dinghy racing, the like of which you would struggle to find anywhere else in the world.

Against a star-studded fleet that included many current and recent national and world champions, Watson and Cotter were the most consistent.

Along with winning the average-lap handicap race, a sixth place in the pursuit race was sufficient to give the GP14 from Nantwich Sailing Club overall victory. This was despite the GP14 briefly taking a wrong turn during the pursuit race.

Behind the winning GP14 were a number of high performers who finished on equal points.

Coming out ahead on tiebreak – thanks to his victory in the pursuit race – was Simon Hawke’s K1 keelboat from Castle Cove SC. Third was Jamie Blake in an ILCA 7 / Laser representing Great Moor SC.

Also finishing on equal points but just falling the wrong side of the tiebreak were some of the best-known names in UK dinghy racing and all former winners of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

Tom Gillard and Rach Gray from Sheffield Vikings and Staunton Harold were fourth, just ahead of Nick Craig’s Finn from Burghfield SC.

Straight after Christmas the Sailjuice Winter Series moves on to the Magic Marine Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey (currently at around 40 entries) on 27 December, closely followed by the Gill Grafham Grand Prix (currently at around 50 entries) on 29 December.

Robline Polar Chase 2024 – Pursuit Race/Handicap Race (86 Entries)

1st Slow GP14 – – Sam Watson and Charlie Cotter – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

2nd Fast K1 – – Simon HAWKES – – 1 14 – – 15 pts

3rd Slow ILCA 7 / Laser – – Jamie BLAKE – – 13 2 – – 15 pts

4th Fast Scorpion – – Tom GILLARD and Rach GRAY – – 5 10 – – 15 pts

5th Fast Finn – – Nick CRAIG – – 7 8 – – 15 pts

6th Slow Topper – – Sophie BAINES – – 4 12 – – 16 pts

7th Slow GP14 – – Robert STRINGER and Pete TATE – – 10 6 – – 16 pts

8th Slow GP14 – – Steven MCCARTHY and Eden HYLAND – – 12 5 – – 17 pts

9th Fast RS Vareo – – Luke FISHER – – 2 18 – – 20 pts

10th Slow Solo – – Jamie CUXSON – – 17 4 – – 21 pts

11th Fast Merlin Rocket – – Andy DAVIS and Ollie MEADOWCROFT – – 11 13 – – 24 pts

12th Slow Solo – – Richard INSTONE – – 22 7 – – 29 pts

13th Fast RS400 – – Stuart HALMAN and Al RIMMER – – 20 11 – – 31 pts

14th Slow Enterprise – – Paul BURGOINE and Ria BURGOINE – – 30 3 – – 33 pts

15th Slow RS Feva XL – – Mia HATELEY and Mona NYGARD – – 8 27 – – 35 pts

16th Fast Kestrel – – Sam MCKAY and James VYSE – – 14 21 – – 35 pts

17th Fast Merlin Rocket – – Chris MARTIN and John TAILBY – – 15 26 – – 41 pts

18th Slow ILCA 6 / Laser Radial – – Jacob BLAKEWAY – – 19 22 – – 41 pts

19th Fast Phantom – – Adam FROGGATT – – 27 15 – – 42 pts

20th Fast RS300 – – Josh WILCE – – 26 16 – – 42 pts

