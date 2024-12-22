Vendee Globe – Goodchild forced to stop after headsail failure

Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) suddenly lost his headsail during the night and was forced to stop to untangle the sail from the keel.

He stopped the boat and found the 180sq m sail partly wrapped around his port foil.

Fortunately he managed to get it all back on board without any damage to it and it is now down in the sail locker, a mission completed in just less than one hour.

He maintains his 10th place, and is back upto 17 knots this morning but with the distance to the leader increased to 1,486nm at the 10:00 hrs ranking.

In close to ideal conditions – a NW’ly wind of around 20kts ahead of the next front– Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) is sending it as he leads the Vendée Globe towards his first Cape Horn.

Averaging more than 27kts – on the 10:00hrs UTC ranking – Richomme has pulled out a margin of more than 40 nautical miles on second placed Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) since Saturday morning with some 740 miles to make to the Horn.