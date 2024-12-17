Yoann Richomme is new Vendee Globe leader

Yoann Richomme is back on top of the Vendée Globe fleet, overhauling long time leader Charlie Dalin earlier this Tuesday morning.
After leading on December 1st Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) gave up many miles when he elected to sail north out of the track of a big Indian Ocean depression on December 2nd. Four days later he was 540 miles behind Dalin but Richomme’s recovery is complete this morning.
There is less than 50 miles between the top three contenders, Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) doing a remarkable job hanging on with no starboard foil.
Behind them the regrouping promises an utterly engaging second half of the race. There are just 14 miles between Nico Lunven (HOLCIM PRB), Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) and Jérémie Beyou (Charal) in sixth.
And behind them 80 miles between the 2020-2021 Vendée Globe champion Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ V) and Briton Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE).
And Germany’s Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer) continues a recovery which almost matches Richomme’s as he launches himself back into the top ten, ninth this morning as this group make the most of the fast, windy conditions.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Tuesday 17 December 2024
1st FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA
2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 7.8 nm to leader
3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 47 nm to leader
4th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
5th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE
6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
9th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
10th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 885 nm to leader
11th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef
12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 1369 nm to leader
14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
17th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
18th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX
19th FRA Taguy Le Turquais – Lazare
20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT
GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA – DISMASTED