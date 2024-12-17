Yoann Richomme is new Vendee Globe leader

Yoann Richomme is back on top of the Vendée Globe fleet, overhauling long time leader Charlie Dalin earlier this Tuesday morning.

After leading on December 1st Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) gave up many miles when he elected to sail north out of the track of a big Indian Ocean depression on December 2nd. Four days later he was 540 miles behind Dalin but Richomme’s recovery is complete this morning.

There is less than 50 miles between the top three contenders, Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) doing a remarkable job hanging on with no starboard foil.

Behind them the regrouping promises an utterly engaging second half of the race. There are just 14 miles between Nico Lunven (HOLCIM PRB), Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) and Jérémie Beyou (Charal) in sixth.

And behind them 80 miles between the 2020-2021 Vendée Globe champion Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ V) and Briton Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE).

And Germany’s Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer) continues a recovery which almost matches Richomme’s as he launches himself back into the top ten, ninth this morning as this group make the most of the fast, windy conditions.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Tuesday 17 December 2024

1st FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 7.8 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 47 nm to leader

4th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

5th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

9th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

10th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 885 nm to leader

11th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 1369 nm to leader

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

17th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

18th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

19th FRA Taguy Le Turquais – Lazare

20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA – DISMASTED

