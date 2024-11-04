No further racing possible for 2024 OK Dinghy European Championship

The 2024 OK Dinghy European Championship was wrapped Sunday with no further racing possible in Mallorca.

New Zealander Luke Deegan was the winner after his win in the fourth and final race sailed Saturday.

Second was Charlie Cumbley GBR, with Sweden’s Niklas Edler third overall.

Matt Howard GBR took fourth, missing the podium by one point.

Luke Deegan has become the first ever non-European, European Champion.

Sunday an attempt was made to bring forward the start to take advantage of any opportunity, but the lack of wind once again made it impossible to hold races, leaving the general classification unchanged.

OK Dinghy European Championship – Final Leaders (84 entries)

1st NZL LUKE DEEGAN – – 2 1 11 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR CHARLIE CUMBLEY – – 1 3 2 14 – – 6 pts

3rd SWE NIKLAS EDLER – – 7 2 14 2 – – 11 pts

4th GBR MATTHEW HOWARD – – 3 10 1 8 – – 12 pts

5th GBR BAABI’O FLOWER – – 6 4 7 7 – – 17 pts

6th DEN BO PETERSEN – – 85 6 6 5 – – 17 pts

7th SWE THOMAS HANSSON-MILD – – 5 14 9 4 – – 18 pts

8th GBR ANDY DAVIS – – 8 11 3 10 – – 21 pts

9th FRA TIMOTHEE PETETIN – – 20 13 4 6 – – 23 pts

10th SWE73 Patric Mure – – 24 pts

Youth: Mathis Vorndran, GER

Veteran: Charlie Cumbley, GBR

Master: Bo Petersen, DEN

Grand Master: Jørgen Holm, DEN

Lady: Jessica Finke, GER

Full results available here . . .