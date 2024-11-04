No further racing possible for 2024 OK Dinghy European Championship

The 2024 OK Dinghy European Championship was wrapped Sunday with no further racing possible in Mallorca.
New Zealander Luke Deegan was the winner after his win in the fourth and final race sailed Saturday.
Second was Charlie Cumbley GBR, with Sweden’s Niklas Edler third overall.
Matt Howard GBR took fourth, missing the podium by one point.
Luke Deegan has become the first ever non-European, European Champion.
Sunday an attempt was made to bring forward the start to take advantage of any opportunity, but the lack of wind once again made it impossible to hold races, leaving the general classification unchanged.
OK Dinghy European Championship – Final Leaders (84 entries)
1st NZL LUKE DEEGAN – – 2 1 11 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR CHARLIE CUMBLEY – – 1 3 2 14 – – 6 pts
3rd SWE NIKLAS EDLER – – 7 2 14 2 – – 11 pts
4th GBR MATTHEW HOWARD – – 3 10 1 8 – – 12 pts
5th GBR BAABI’O FLOWER – – 6 4 7 7 – – 17 pts
6th DEN BO PETERSEN – – 85 6 6 5 – – 17 pts
7th SWE THOMAS HANSSON-MILD – – 5 14 9 4 – – 18 pts
8th GBR ANDY DAVIS – – 8 11 3 10 – – 21 pts
9th FRA TIMOTHEE PETETIN – – 20 13 4 6 – – 23 pts
10th SWE73 Patric Mure – – 24 pts
Youth: Mathis Vorndran, GER
Veteran: Charlie Cumbley, GBR
Master: Bo Petersen, DEN
Grand Master: Jørgen Holm, DEN
Lady: Jessica Finke, GER