2024 Bermuda Gold Cup victory for Johnie Berntsson of Sweden

Johnie Berntsson of Sweden and his team have won the 2024 Bermuda Gold Cup. This is Berntsson’s fourth win, previously winning in 2008, 2014 and 2023.

Match racing veterans Eric Monnin from Switzerland (Capvis Swiss Match Racing Team) and Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson (Berntsson Sailing Team) met in the final at the 72nd Bermuda Gold Cup on Hamilton Harbour.

Rescheduled after the cancellation of Saturday’s racing due to light airs, Monnin and Berntsson met in the first-to-three-point final on Sunday 3 November.

Berntsson won the opening match, then faced a winner-takes-all third race after Monnin hit back with a win in the second match.

The decider third match went to Johnie Berntsson and his team of Herman Andersson, Oscar Angervall and Björn Lundgren l, giving them a 2-1 victory in the 2024 Bermuda Gold Cup and the $25,000 winners cheque.

2024 Bermuda Gold Cup Finals

Chris Poole and Nick Egnot-Johnson faced off in the petite-final to determine the third podium spot and share of the USD75,000 prize purse. With a 2-0 victory for Nick Egnot-Johnson.

2024 Bermuda Gold Cup Final Overall