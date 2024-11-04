Nacra 17 European Championships kick-off the long road to the 2028 Los Angeles Games

The Circolo Velico Sferracavallo, in Palermo, Italy, will host the 2024 Nacra 17 European Championships.

36 sailors from 13 nations will compete when racing kicks off Wednesday 6 to 10 November.

Sailors from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States will take to the water.

This is very much a transition event, with a number of top competitors stepping away from Olympic sailing, opening the pathway for junior and other new teams to start their challenge for the 2028 Olympics.

No British Nacra 17 teams are have entered.

Paris 2024 competitors including Finnish team of Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen, Australian duo Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown and Belgian team Lucas Claeyssens and Eline Verstraelen.

Belgian siblings Kwinten and Lieselotte Borghijs bring added prestige, holding the Junior World Championship title from Galicia.

A standout French contingent includes Kevin Fischer and Mathilde Lovadina, a couple who usually compete in the 49er class — Kevin with Clement Pequin, with whom he recently claimed the 2024 49er World Championship in Lanzarote, and Mathilde with Aude Compan in the 49erFX.

Also making their debut in Sferracavallo, Nicolas Martin and Carolina Zager will represent the United States in this newly-formed team.

Other standout teams include Ruben and Rita Booth from Australia, Laura Farese and Matthäus Zöchling from Austria, Daniel De La Casa and Nora Garçia from Spain.

Nacra 17 2024 European Championship Entries:

1 AUS 5 Brin LIDDELL and Rhiannan BROWN

2 AUS 30 Ruben BOOTH and Rita BOOTH

3 AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING

4 BEL 340 Lucas CLAEYSSENS and Eline VERSTRAELEN

5 BEL 465 Kwinten BORGHIJS and Lieselotte BORGHIJS

6 CAN 5 Galen RICHARDSON and Madeline GILLIS

7 CAN 501 Caspar LENZ ANDERSON and Coralie VITTECOQ

8 ESP 362 Daniel de la CASA and Nora GARCIA

9 FIN 13 Akseli KESKINEN and TBA

10 FRA 423 Kévin FISCHER and Mathilde LOVADINA

11 FRA 222 Thomas PROUST and Eloise CLABON

12 FRA 54 Margaux BILLY and Noah CHAUVIN

13 GRE 515 Iordanis PASCHALIDIS and Tsaousidou MARIA

14 ITA 566 Giulia FAVA and TBA

15 ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI

16 NED 516 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Scipio HOUTMAN

17 POL 386 Aleksander MICHALSKI and Karolina ŻUREK

18 SUI 370 Andrea ASCHIERI and Tine ROSSEL

19 SUI 446 Marie MAZUAY and Clément GUIGNARD

20 USA 397 Nicolas MARTIN and Carolina ZAGER