World Sailing Awards – Marit Bouwmeester (NED) and Botin & Trittel (ESP) named Rolex Sailors of the Year

Sailing’s highest achievers were honoured at the 30th World Sailing Awards ceremony at Singapore’s historic CHIJMES Hall.

The awards were decided by the combined verdicts of a record 49,964 public votes and an expert panel of judges.

World Sailor of the Year Awards 2024

Marit Bouwmeester (NED) – Female 2024 Rolex World Sailor of the Year

Diego Botin & Florian Trittel (ESP) – Male 2024 Rolex World Sailors of the Year

Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (ITA) – Team of the Year

Ewa Lewandowsk (POL) – Young Female World Sailor of the Year

Max Maeder (SNG) – Young Male World Sailor of the Year

Winds of Change – 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award

Northern Lights Composites – Named World Sailing Technology Award

Hedi Gharbi (TUN) – Won the President’s Development Award

Aiko Saito (JPN) – The Beppe Croce Trophy for a career devoted to sailing

World Sailing launched the World Sailor of the Year Awards in 1994 to reward individual sailors for outstanding achievements in the sport. Rolex has been sponsors of the award since 2001, celebrating more than two decades of excellence and achievement in sailing.