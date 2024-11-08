It’s Official – 38th America’s Cup Statement outlines future of the global sporting property

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) has reminded us that they have accepted a Notice of Challenge for the 38th America’s Cup (AC38).

This initial document outlines the key points for the competition (or global sporting property) and just happens to appear as the ever expanding SailGP Circuit gathers for their opening event in Dubia in a couple of weeks time (28 Nov).

RNZYS Statement Highlights:

The Challenger of Record for AC38 is the Royal Yacht Squadron Limited, represented by INEOS Britannia.

The Venue to be announced by the Defender within eight months of the final race of the AC37 Match – thus by 19 June 2025. Remembering the last acrimonious hosting round it will be Interesting to see if Grant Dalton plays the Dubia card outside of the proposed Preliminary Regattas.

The AC38 Protocol to be published as soon as practicable within that period

AC38 will be a multi-Challenger event

The class of yacht shall be the AC75 and teams will be restricted to building one new AC75 for AC38

The existing Crew Nationality rule in the AC37 Protocol will be retained, Emerging Nations provisions to be reviewed

No AC75 sailing for 12 months after the end of AC37 unless in an official Preliminary Regatta

A limit on the total number of sailing days in AC75 yachts to be introduced

No restrictions on sailing ‘in class’ AC40 yachts

Reduce campaign costs including a budget cap and carbon cap for teams

The Statement also includes several points to further expand the America’s Cup, building on the recent Preliminary Regattas to formalise a quasi-racing circuit.

Develop a strategy to further commercialise the America’s Cup

Intention to increase the number of Preliminary Regattas during the AC38 cycle

Preliminary Regattas for AC40 & AC75 with both fleet and match racing formats

INEOS Britannia CEO & Team Principal, Ben Ainslie said . . .

“The 37th America’s Cup proved to be huge success both on and off the water, showcasing the unique value of the America’s Cup as a global sporting property. We look forward to supporting the Defender in developing the continued growth of the Cup for AC38 and into the future.”

Read full AC38 Satement here . . .