Endeavour champions of champions – 2000 and Waszp class champions dominate first day

Oliver Groves and Esther Parkhurst (1,2,2,3) representing the 2000 class are the overnight leaders of the 63rd Endeavour champions of champions event.

But they are under considerable pressure from Waszp sailors Sam Whaley and Jess Hammett, who with 1,1,1, 11, before the discard is applied, are poised to pounce.

Back in the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club this evening competitors, members and guests were treated to the formal annual Endeavour dinner in the club’s historic trophy room.

The concluding four races take place Sunday with the first race scheduled for 10:30.

2024 Endeavour Trophy – Leaders after four races (30 entries)

1st 2000 Oliver Groves and Esther Parkhurst 2 1 2 3 – – 8 pts

2nd WASZP Sam Whaley and Jess Hammett 1 11 1 1 – – 14 pts

3rd RS400 Edd and Thomas Whitehead 5 5 15 5 – – 30 pts

4th GP14 Matt Mee and Jonny McGovern 13 2 11 9 – – 35 pts

5th Snipe Joseph Warwicker and Matthew Wolstenholme 8 3 14 11 – – 36 pts

6th OK Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 7 21 3 8 – – 39 pts

7th ILCA 7 Finley Dickinson and Elysia O Leary 11 19 6 4 – – 40 pts

8th Topper 5.3 Jessica Powell and Rob Henderson 14 4 7 19 – – 44 pts

9th 29er James Crossley and Sam Webb 9 8 10 18 – – 45 pts

10th RS200 Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen 12 9 31.0 OCS 2 – – 54 pts

11th Graduate Fresh Abendstern and Ross Southwell 18 20 4 14 – – 56 pts

12th Cherub Andrew and Jill Peters 16 13 12 16 – – 57 pts

13th Merlin Rocket Christian Birrell and Luke Patience 4 31.0 OCS 8 15 – – 58 pts

14th Musto Skiff Sam and Benjamin Pascoe 25 14 9 10 – – 58 pts

15th National 12 Tom and Robert Stewart 10 23 19 7 – – 59 pts