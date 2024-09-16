Day 3 of the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Semi-Finals – ‘Sudden-death’ exit looms for two teams

Day 3 of the Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Final racing could be the end of the road for two teams . . . Alinghi Red Bull and American Magic.

The Swiss and American teams are facing ‘sudden-death‘ each having lost four races in their Semi-Finals, and the victory going to the first to win five races.

That puts the British and Italian teams on ‘match-point’ from here.

Monday 16 September two races are planned for each semi-final.

NYYC American Magic v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli is the first scheduled race and should be a great match with everything on the line.

The US team have been pushing the Italians closely, with small errors making the crucial difference. In their last race Sunday, American Magic came within two seconds of snatching a race win. Can they turn things around to sail another day?

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

Weather Forecast Monday 16 Sept:

Wind – Southerly at 9 to 14 kts, gusting 17 Kts

Sea State – Sea calm

Temp 22 – 26 deg C

Louis Vuitton website forecast expects that in the afternoon the breeze is expected to increase and the increase will be associated with a right direction trend to 200°. Sea state will be calm with some wind chop developing in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy and temperatures up to 26°C.

LOUIS VUITTON CUP – SEMI-FINAL GROUP 1 day 5

R5 – USA NYYC American Magic v ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

R6 – ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli v USA NYYC American Magic

LOUIS VUITTON CUP – SEMI-FINAL GROUP 2 day 5

R5 – SUI ALlinghi Red Bull Racing v GBR INEOS Britannia

R6 – GBR INEOS Britannia v SUI ALlinghi Red Bull Racing

Louis Vuitton Semi-Final after Day 2