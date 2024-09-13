RS700 and RS800 National Championships – Day 1 at Hayling Island SC

Day 1 of the 2024 RS700 and RS800 National Championships taking place at Hayling Island SC.

Leading the singlehander RS700 is Rob Higgins, who won all three races to take a 14 point lead.

In second is Matt Carter 13,2,3, and third Robbie Bell 4,8,7 tied on 19 pts with James Clark 6,7,6.

In the two-hander RS800 its tighter at the top of the leaderboard with Tom Morris and Tommy Darling 2, 1,1, with 4 pts.

They have a 2pt lead from Rob Gullan and Tom Partington 1,2,3, on 6 pts, with Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Hugh Shone 3,3,2, in third with 8 pts.

RS700 Noble Marine National Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (28 entries)

1st 1055 Rob Higgins – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 1062 Matt Carter – – 12 2 3 – – 17 pts

3rd 1031 Robbie Bell – – 4 8 7 – – 19 pts

4th 765 James Clark – – 6 7 6 – – 19 pts

5th 710 Nathan Steffenoni – – 7 12 2 – – 21 pts

6th 848 Tom Playford – – 5 4 12 – – 21 pts

7th 1058 John Booth – – 11 5 5 – – 21 pts

8th 725 Jack Grogan – – 3 11 9 – – 23 pts

9th 1027 Colin Dacey – – 10 6 8 – – 24 pts

10th 951 Marek Dudak – – 13 3 14 – – 30 pts

RS800 Noble Marine National Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (5 entries)

1st 1248 Tom Morris and Tommy Darling – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 23 Rob Gullan and Tom Partington – – 1 2 3 – – 6 pts

3rd 987 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Hugh Shone – – 3 3 2 – – 8 pts

4th 1139 David Conlow and Ed Gibbons – – 5 4 7 – – 16 pts

5th 1203 Tim Gratton and Arthur Henderson – – 4 12 5 – – 21 pts

6th 1234 Bryan Ormond and Anna Ormond – – 6 6 9 – – 21 pts

7th 1206 Chris Feibusch and Matt Alvarado – – 11 8 4 – – 23 pts

8th 1140 Louis Johnson and James Hall – – 8 9 8 – – 25 pts

9th 1250 Michael Dyer and Samuel Dyer – – 7 7 15 – – 29 pts

10th 1195 David Brand and Matt Currell – – 12 5 14 – – 31 pts

