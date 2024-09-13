Dragon Gold Cup – Last race victory for Pedro Rebelo de Andrade, Jose Leitmann and Jamie Lea

Pedro Rebelo de Andrade sailing First Things First POR 89, with Jose Leitmann and Jamie Lea were winners of the 2024 Dragon Gold Cup.

1st POR 89 Pedro Rebelo de Andrade, Jose Leitmann, Jamie Lea

2nd JPN 56 Peter Gilmour, Yasuhiro Yaji, Sam Gilmour

3rd GBR 815 Lawrie Smith, Ruairidh Scott, Goncalo Ribeiro, Martin Wrigley

Andrade, finishing 2nd in the final race behind Easy POR90 of Michael Zankel, overturned the five point lead of Peter Gilmour, YRed JPN56, who finished 9th in the final race, dropping to second overall tied on 35 pts with Lawrie Smith, Alfie GBR815.

2024 Dragon Gold Cup – Corinthian

1st -IRL 211 Cameron Good, Henry Kingston, Sam Hunt

2nd – GER 1075 Hannes Hollaender, Arne Hubregtse, Johannes Berg

3rd – GBR 753 Jono Brown, Chris Grosscurth, Andrew Norden

Cameron Good, sailing Little Fella IRL 211 also secured the Corinthian title in the final race, their 20th place enough to break the tie with Jono Brown’s Fit Chick, who slipped to third behind Hannes Hollaender’s Grace.

The International Dragon Gold Cup was presented to the class in 1937 by members of the Clyde Yacht’s Conference to foster international racing in a friendly spirit and to this day the Gold Cup is run with that intention in mind.

2024 Dragon Gold Cup – Leaders after 6 races (62 entries)

1st POR 89 First Things First, Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – – 33 pts

2nd JPN 56 YRed, Peter Gilmour – – 35 pts

3rd GBR 815 Alfie, Lawrie Smith – – 35 pts

4th TUR 12 Provezza, Andy Beadsworth – – 41 pts

5th GBR 402 Meteor, Pete Cooke – – 53 pts

6th DEN 423 Deja vu ver 2, Bo Sejr Johansen – – 58 pts

7th POR 90 Easy, Michael Zankel – – 61 pts

8th AUS 211 French Connection, Grant Alderson – – 68 pts

9th BEL 82 Herbie, Xavier Vanneste – – 80 pts

10th GBR 192 Bluebottle, Graham Bailey – – 82.5 pts

11th GBR 833 Louise Racing, Grant Gordon – – 83 pts

12th GER 62 Desert Holly, Stephan Link – – 92 pts

13th NED 393 Cobweb, Richard Blickman – – 92.5 pts

14th GBR 831 Jerboa, Gavia Wilkinson-Cox – – 104 pts

15th Cor 1st -IRL 211 Little Fella, Cameron Good – – 107 pts

16th Cor 2nd – GER 1075 Grace, Hannes Hollaender – – 112 pts

17th Cor 3rd – GBR 753 Fit Chick, Jono Brown – – 122 pts

Full results available here . . .