2024 Star Worlds – Kostecki and Sperry take title by tightest of maragin

John Kostecki and Austin Sperry are 2024 Star World Champions, after a tight final race with lead changes on the final leg.

The brothers Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre ARG were winners of the final race, taking the lead on the final downwind to snatch the final race win.

Behind them were John Dane III and Peter Sangmeister USA, with third John Kostecki and Austin Sperry USA, who had done just enough to take the overall title by one point.

Will Stout and Daniel Cayard USA claiming second tied with the Argentinian brothers who placed third overall.

Star Class President, Star World Champion, Louis Vuitton Cup winner and sailing international legend Paul Cayard with two time Star World Champion and Olympian Frithjof Kleen, ended in fourth after winning three of the six races.

2024 Star World Championship – Final Leaders after 6 races (64 entries)

1st USA John Kostecki and Austin Sperry 3 -11 3 6 3 3 – – 18 pts

2nd USA Will Stout and Daniel Cayard 7 1 6 -19 1 4 – – 19 pts

3rd ARG Leandro Altolaguirre and Lucas Altolaguirre 2 -21 11 3 2 1 – – 19 pts

4th USA Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen 1 15 1 1 -17 7 – – 25 pts

5th USA George Szabo and Guy Avellon 5 6 5 -11 4 8 – – 28 pts

6th DEN Jørgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad 12 5 2 7 5 -16 – – 31 pts

7th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada 16 4 7 -21 6 9 – – 42 pts

8th USA Brian Ledbetter and Brian Terhaar 11 7 4 -16 8 14 – – 44 pts

9th USA Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise 4 2 – 65 dnf 26 11 5 – – 48 pts

10th USA Ben Mitchell and Rob Scrivenor -22 9 16 2 22 10 – – 59 pts

Full results available here . . .