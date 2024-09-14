Day 1 of the Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Finals in Barcelona – GBR v SUI and USA v ITA

Day 1 of the Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Finals racing opens on Saturday 14 September with two races planned for each semi-final per day.

Latest Race update:

Race 2 America’s Cup v Luna Rossa.

USA just lead Start. ITA first to tack away, USA build lead to 100m, lead at Gate 1 by 10sec.

USA off foils at Gate 2, ITA take lead. At cross USA duck ITA. Lead swapping but ITA lead at Gate 3 by 20sec. Gate 4 ITA lead 14sec. Gate 5 ITA lead 13sec.

Luna Ross win over American Magic by 18sec.

Race 1 Ineos Britannia v Alinghi Red Bull

SUI grab start to lead by 50m and cover GBR. SUI lead by 11 sec at gate 1. Downwind GBR storm to 270m lead.

Gate 2 GBR lead 26sec, extend to 42sec at Gate 3. Gate 4 GBR lead 1min 24sec. Gate 5 GBR 1min 21sec.

Ineos win from Alinghi by 2min 5sec

Race 1 America’s Cup v Luna Rossa.

USA lead from start, but ITA catch them at gate 4 and lead from gate 5 by 22sec.

Luna Rossa take a 7 sec win over American Magic.

Day 1 Semi-Final Racing.

The British team, Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Britannia, is due to face the Swiss team Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

The other Semi-Final is between NYYC American Magic of the USA and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli of Italy.

The first team to win five races, and score five points, in each pairing will progress to the Final (26 Sept-7 October), with the winning team of that match going on to face the America’s Cup Defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 37th America’s Cup Match (12-27 October).

The schedule allows for racing to run through to Thursday 19 September, plus a further four Reserve Days, if required.

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET)



Weather Forecas Saturday 14 Sept:

Wind – Southerly at 13:30 UK is 9.2 kts

Sea State NE 0.6m at 6s period

Temp 22 – 35 deg C

Louis Vuitton website forecast for race period indicates a South-South-West wind from 200° to build progressively in strength. By early afternoon the wind speed around 6 knots should increase up to 12 knots by late afternoon.

Waves of 0.6 meter from the East direction at 5-second interval are linked to a strong Northly wind way offshore. Those waves will be roughly 90° to the wind direction.

Note that American Magic are still without co-helm Paul Goodison, who is recovering from an on-board accident in the Round Robins when he broke five ribs.

LOUIS VUITTON CUP – SEMI-FINAL GROUP 1

R1 – ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli – 1 pt v USA NYYC American Magic – 0 pt

R2 – USA NYYC American Magic v ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

LOUIS VUITTON CUP – SEMI-FINAL GROUP 2

R1 – SUI ALINGHI RED BULL RACING v GBR INEOS BRITANNIA

R2 – GBR INEOS BRITANNIA v SUI ALINGHI RED BULL RACING

INEOS Britannia, the British Challenger of Record is representing the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd in the 37th America’s Cup.