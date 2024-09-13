Ben Ainslie picks Alinghi Red Bull Racing as Semi-Final opponent

INEOS Britannia, the British Challenger of Record has chosen to race Alinghi Red Bull Racing (SUI) in the Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Final.

Ben Ainslie’s British team won the right to select its opponent after coming top of the group in the Round Robin stage, where each team raced each other twice.

Their choice means the second Semi-Final pairing will be Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (ITA) v New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA).

The first team to win five races in each pairing will progress to the Louis Vuitton Cup (Challenger Selection Series) Final 26 Sept to 7 October.

The winning team of that match going on to face Defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 37th America’s Cup Match (12-27 October).

Ineos Britannia won both their match-races against Alinghi Red Bull Racing in the Round Robin stages of the Louis Vuitton Cup.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing posted wins against NYYC American Magic USA and Orient Express Racing FRA, and had a sail-over against Luna Rossa ITA.

As well as picking their opponent, Ainslie and his crew also got to decide which side of the course they start on and whether they were the first or second race of the day. They opted for starboard entry side and second race of the day.

Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper of INEOS Britannia, said selecting their opponent “definitely wasn’t a straightforward decision”.

Ainslie said: “Obviously it’s a great position to be in, coming top of the Round Robins and choosing our opponent in the Semis, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We know there’s a lot more to do and our main focus now is getting points on the board and making good performance gains.”

The Semi-Final kicks off Saturday 14 September, with two races for each pairing.

