Dragon Gold Cup – Restored seventy-eight-year-young GBR192 Bluebottle wins race 5

Graham Bailey, sailing the restored Bluebottle GBR192 with Julia Bailey, Will Bedford and Killian Boag won race 5 of the 2024 Dragon Gold Cup.

Second place went to Peter Cooke’s GBR402 with Pedro Rebelo de Andrade’s POR89 third, Bo Sejr Johansen in DEN423 fourth and Gery Trentesaux’s FRA428 fifth.

In the overall standings a 12th place kept Peter Gilmour’s JPN56 in the lead going into the final day, with Lawrie Smith in GBR815,closing the gap to just three points.

Two further points behind is Pedro Rebelo de Andrade who moves from fifth to third, with Andy Beadsworth sailing TUR12 dropping from third to fourth and Peter Cooke now fifth.

Blubottle moves into 10th place overall.

With no discard and more potentially tricky conditions forecast for the final race the championship remains wide open.

In the Corinthian Division the race winner was early race leader Hannes Hoellander in GER 1075, who ultimately finished in sixth overall.

Overall Corinthian leader is Jono Brown’s GBR753 and Cameron Good’s IRL211 are now tied on 87 points for the lead with Hannes Hollaender jumping up from fifth to third.

The podium places for the Corithians will also be decided on the final race.

In the Nations Cup team competition, the British continue to lead over Germany with the Netherlands in third.

2024 Dragon Gold Cup – Leaders after 5 races (62 entries)

1st JPN 56 Peter Gilmour – – 7 1 4 2 12 – – 26 pts

2nd GBR 815 Lawrie Smith – – 4 8 2 6 9 – – 29 pts

3rd POR 89 Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – – 2 21 1 4 3 – – 31 pts

4th TUR 12 Andy Beadsworth – – 6 13 7 1 11 – – 38 pts

5th GBR 402 Pete Cooke – – 1 12 10 15 2 – – 40 pts

6th DEN 423 Bo Sejr Johansen – – 8 5 21 9 4 – – 47 pts

7th AUS 211 Grant Alderson – – 5 19 16 3 7 – – 50 pts

8th POR 90 Michael Zankel – – 13 3 3 8 33 – – 60 pts

9th GBR 833 Grant Gordon – – 14 4 6 10 35 – – 69 pts

10th GBR 192 Graham Bailey – – 21 37 9 7 1 – – 75 pts

11th BEL 82 Xavier Vanneste – – 12 23 8 5 27 – – 75 pts

12th NED 393 Richard Blickman – – 16 18 12 19 20 – – 85 pts

13th GBR 753 Jono Brown – – 37 10 11 12 17 – – 87 pts

14th IRL 211 Cameron Good – – 20 17 19 10 21 – – 87 pts

15th GER 62 Stephan Link – – 3 24 29 13 19 – – 88 pts

Full results available here . . .