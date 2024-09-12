Cayard and Kleen take their third race win at 2024 Star World Championship

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen won their third race out of four sailed and are the provisional leaders.

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen won race 4, finishing ahead of Ben Mitchell and Rob Scrivenor with Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre taking third.

Cayard and Kleen have a 15 that they can drop after race 5 if they keep up their low scoring run.

The top teams thought pin end was favored for the start of race 4, but we are all becoming accustomed to the shifty race course off Silver Strand in South San Diego.

It was another day of guessing and keeping your head out of the boat for the best shift, another snake and ladders day out on the water at the end of which some are really happy and others, very disappointed.

Local hero George Szabo with Guy Avellon did not have the best first beat but were able to make up for it and went from twenty+ to finish 11th holding on to fourth in the provisional overall ranking.

2024 Star World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (64 entries)

1st USA Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen 1 15 1 1 – – 18 pts

2nd USA John Kostecki and Austin Sperry 3 11 3 6 – – 23 pts

3rd DEN Jørgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad 12 5 2 7 – – 26 pts

4th USA George Szabo and Guy Avellon 5 6 5 11 – – 27 pts

5th USA Will Stout and Daniel Cayard 7 1 6 19 – – 33 pts

6th ARG Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre 2 21 11 3 – – 37 pts

7th USA Brian Ledbetter and Brian Terhaar 11 7 4 16 – – 38 pts

8th SUI Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo 6 20 13 8 – – 47 pts

9th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada 16 4 7 21 – – 48 pts

10th USA Ben Mitchell and Rob Scrivenor 22 9 16 2 – – 49 pts

Full results available here . . .