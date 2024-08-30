2024 RS Aero World Championships – Four Champions crowned on final day

The final day of the RS Aero World Championships at Hayling Island mirrored the America’s Cup Challenger series in Barcelona . . . the racing thwarted by the unhelpful weather conditions.
2024 RS Aero World Champions:
RS Aero 5 – Georgia Booth GBR
RS Aero 6 – Sofiia Naumenko UKR
RS Aero 7 – Finley Dickinson GBR
RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower CAN
The conditions for the RS Aero 5 and 6 in Bracklesham Bay proved too unstable for any further racing, and the 7’s and 9’s only managed one race each in Hayling Bay.
But sufficient races (12+) were completed for the champions to be worthy winners after a competitive week’s racing.
RS Aero 5 World Championship – Final Leaders (53 entries)
1st GBR Georgia Booth – – 38 pts
2nd GBR Jonathan Bailey – – 39 pts
3rd GBR Roscoe Martin – – 40 pts
RS Aero 6 World Championship – Final Leaders (41 entries)
1st UKR Sofiia Naumenko – – 30 pts
2nd GBR Andrew Frost – – 35 pts
3rd GBR Dan Venables – – 39 pts
RS Aero 7 World Championship – Final Leaders (65 entries)
1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 – – 14 pts
2nd GBR Arthur Farley – – 3 – – 32 pts
3rd GBR Tim Hire – – 6 – – 55 pts
RS Aero 9 World Championship – Final Leaders (18 entries)
1st CAN Ben Flower – – – 3 – – 16 pts
2nd GBR Peter Barton – – 5.5 – – 21 pts
3rd SWE Erik Wahlberg – – 7 – – 33 pts