Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series – Day 2 updated schedule

The Louis Vuitton Cup – Challenger Selection Series started Thursday (29 Aug) in Barcelona.

Following damage to the Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 while craning-out Thursday, the ETNZ team will not be racing Friday.

Regatta regulations require a race to start in order for the win to be awarded. Therefore Match 6 and Match 8 will consist of the start and during the first leg the race will be awarded.

Barcelona Weather 30 August: Wind South Easterly 4 to 8 knots, Sea calm.



Race 5 – American Magic v Alinghi Red Bull

Alinghi off foils before start and eventually started 500+m behind. American Magic round gate 1 with 87 sec lead. Several off-on foil periods for both teams, with American Magic taking 2m 58 sec win.

Race 6 – ETNZ (not racing) v INEOS Britannia

This is a sail-over for the Brits to claim the non-scoring win, they successfully start and are awarded the win.

Race 7 – Racing abandoned for the day

Amended Challenger Selection Series Day 2 Racing:

Race 5 NYYC American Magic USA – 1pt v Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI – 0pt

Race 6 Emirates Team New Zealand (not racing) – 0pt v INEOS Britannia GBR – 0pt

Race 7 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA v NYYC American Magic USA

Race 8 Emirates Team New Zealand (not racing) v Orient Express Racing FRA

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET)

Louis Vuitton Cup Race Schedule Round 1

The Challenger Selection Series comprises of a double Round Robin stage – Defender ETNZ will then withdraw – and the four remaining challengers will race in a first-to-five-points Semi-Final, with the two winners advancing a two-boat Match Race Final.

The winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup Final becomes the actual Challenger and will meet the Defender ETNZ in the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match from 12 October 2024.