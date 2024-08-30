Louis Vuitton Cup – Kiwi team repair has started which means building a new piece of boat

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton has confirmed that they will not be racing Friday.

In a statement issued this morning, Grant Dalton described the actions the Kiwi team is taking to repair the structural damage their boat suffered in Thursday’s crane incident.



“We have assessed the damage and have now started the repair, this will continue 24 hours a day. There is some structural damage aft in the boat, but the main force was taken on the forward cradle splash.

Overnight this area has been removed (in other words we have cut the piece out of the hull bottom) and the repair has started which means building a new piece of boat.

It is too early at this stage to say when we will be sailing again but I have seen these guys work miracles before.”

Further updates on the outlook will be issued in due course.

Emirates Team New Zealand further added:

“Emirates Team New Zealand will not sail today but the regatta regulations require a race to start in order for the win to be awarded.

Therefore Match 6 and Match 8 will consist of the start and during the first leg the race will be awarded.”