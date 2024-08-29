ETNZ AC75 ‘Taihoro’ dropped from crane – will not be sailing Friday

While the Kiwi team were lifting their AC75 ‘Taihoro’ from the water, there was an issue with the lift and the boat landed heavily onto its supporting cradle.

From initial assessments a call has been made that Emirates Team New Zealand will not be sailing Friday.

They were scheduled to meet INEOS Britania and Orient Express of France Friday.

The team have secured the boat with a portable crane and it is now safely being put back in the shed where the full extent of the damage will be assessed by the team overnight.

Once further investigation is made in the following 24 hours and a full plan for the repair of Taihoro is in place, the team will give a further update on the duration of time the team will be off the water.

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said . . . “Clearly this is a setback for the team at such an important time of the campaign.”

“These are the moments that can define an America’s Cup campaign, and we have an amazing group of dedicated and talent people who will be working around the clock on getting the boat repaired.”

“We will not be sailing tomorrow [Friday] at least, and will provide further updates on the outlook in due course.”

