Paris 2024 Olympics – Paris medallists demonstrate sailing diversity

World Sailing is celebrating a diverse Paris 2024 with more nations winning medals per event than any other Olympics this century.

A total of 19 nations were represented on the podium across 10 events at Marseille Marina, beating the 18 at Beijing 2008.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony also saw 16 nations choose sailors as their flagbearers, including gold medallists Matt Wearn of Australia (Men’s Dinghy), Austrian Mixed Dinghy pair Lukas Maehr and Lara Vadlau and Israel’s Tom Reuveny (Men’s Windsurfing).

They were joined at the glittering event at Stade de France by inaugural Men’s Kite gold medallist Toni Vodisek – who won Slovenia’s first sailing medal – and bronze medallist Max Maeder who won Singapore’s only medal at Paris 2024 and sixth of all time.

That followed on from the record-breaking 13 sailors selected for the Opening Ceremony, the most in Olympic history.

Emerging Nations to podium success

Among the flag bearers celebrating at the Paris Closing Ceremony was Stefano Peschiera – Peru’s first Olympic sailing medallist and first podium finisher in 32 years – who was one of 26 athletes supported by World Sailing’s Emerging Nations Program at Paris 2024, up from eight in Tokyo.

He was joined as Closing Ceremony flag-bearer by fellow Peruvian Maria Bazo, who narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the women’s windsurfing.

David Graham, World Sailing CEO, said: “Sailing is for everyone’ is at the heart of World Sailing, so we were delighted with the number of nations represented both on the start line and among the medallists at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“We are on course for more nations participating and competing for honours at international level. The conditions were a contributing factor for more diversity on the medal table at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, however this will have a positive impact for our global development aspirations. “

“The credit of course goes to the athletes and the support they receive from their National Federations who are developing sailing from grassroots to the podium on every continent. “

“I also want to pay tribute to the magnificent work by Paris 2024, the International Olympic Committee and the countless volunteers who worked relentlessly, and with a smile, to manage the event. Finally, a shout out to the tens of thousands of sailing fans from all over the world who bought tickets to cheer on their favourites. “

“We now look forward and shift our focus to LA 2028, Long Beach is an excellent venue which will really showcase the best of the best in our sport.”