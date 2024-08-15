GP14 World Championship – Matt Mee and Chris Robinson lead at layday break

Matt Mee and Chris Robinson are leading the GP14 World Championship taking place at the Welsh National Sailing Academy and Events Centre, Plas Heli, Pwllheli.

The pair from Red Wharf Bay SC have a comfortable lead, counting four race wins for an overall score of 7 points.

Second are Fireball World Champions Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson on 21 pts.

Third are Neil Marsden and Derek Hill with 33 pts, followed by Sean Craig and Stephen Boyle on 41 pts leading the strong Irish pack of fifth Ross Kearney and Daniel Nelson, and sixth placed Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles.

Other race winners, Ger Owens and Melanie Morris race 4 and Marsden and Hill race 6.

Thursday is a layday with the championships resuming on Friday and completing on Saturday.

2024 Allen GP14 World Championship – Leading results after 6 races, 1 discard (85 entries)

